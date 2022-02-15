Vi at Lakeside Village Announces Completion of Restaurant Revitalization

Chamber Member Update

Lantana, Fla. – (February 15, 2022) – Vi at Lakeside Village is pleased to announce the completion of a revitalization project to refurbish the community’s primary restaurant. The dining venue is a featured amenity for its 250 independent living residents that showcases the community’s exceptional culinary program.

The restaurant has been renamed Wildflower and has been transformed to reflect the influence of the natural flora that is present in the community located on beautiful Lake Osborne in Lantana.

“The intentional redesign is a better reflection of the hospitality expectations of our residents,” said Misha Mann, Vi’s AVP of Interior Design. “We hope they feel a combination of comfort and sophistication upon entry of the new dining spaces.”

The restaurant is open daily serving dinner and Sunday Brunch. As a result of the remodel, residents have access to three uniquely elevated dining experiences. They are able to choose from a central dining room and more intimate dining areas, including our private dining room that can be reserved for special events

Newly hired Executive Chef Josh Crane has created a new dinner menu for Wildflower. “It’s important to keep the ever-evolving culinary experience exciting and special for our residents by introducing a fresh approach to quality ingredients.”

Located in Lantana, Fla., Vi at Lakeside Village has been providing luxury retirement living for 25 years. The community provides a continuum of care including independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing to its residents. Vi at Lakeside Village is situated on 46 lush acres, provides sprawling lakeside grounds, a pool, a fitness center, and much more.

To find out more about Vi at Lakeside Village, visit lantana.viliving.com.