The Coral Springs Museum of Art presents the works of Melissa Herrington in “Drawing Her In”  

 Boca Raton, FL – From March 8 to April 23, 2022, the Coral Springs Museum of Art will present the works of Melissa Herrington (b. 1975, based in Los Angeles, California). Herrington is an abstract contemporary artist, whose work is evidence of her love  of color, shape, and texture. Her large-scale, gestural paintings are built up through layers of paint on canvas and overlaid with  graphite, charcoal, and pigment. Often contemplative and evocative, her work seeks to explore the complexities of  transformation. 

Layers are fundamental to Herrington’s imagery and process, as they symbolize the multiple phases that lead to change or personal development. Additionally, at the heart of her practice is an unmistakable relationship between color, form, and  process. For Herrington, colors evoke certain memories, associations, or responses. Contoured shapes emerge from the  abstract, enabling the viewer to witness forms unfolding, almost moving, transforming before their own eyes. Through this  process, she makes a statement on the ever-changing nature of the female form, while creating new sets of possibilities for  

both the subject and viewer. Throughout the exhibition, Herrington’s spontaneous, gestural marks dance on the canvas, while  her subtle female forms ground her compositions, developing a unique story for each. 

EXHIBITION DATES 

March 8 – April 23, 2022 

Opening Reception: Thursday, March 24 | 5:30 – 8:30pm 

Ask the Artist | 6:30pm 

Visitors will be able to sit next to and have their own Q&A with Herrington. 

*Free and open to the public 

EDUCATIONAL SERIES 

Artistic Process Talk + Demo 

Saturday, March 26 | 1 – 3pm 

Demonstration highlighting her exploration of color, form, and line through preliminary sketches, behind the-scenes insights,  and blind contour line drawing exercises. 

Artist in Residency, Professional Development Workshop 

Thursday, April 7 | 6 – 7:30pm 

Herrington – who has held residencies at the Hungarian Multicultural Center in Budapest, Hungary; CAMAC in Marnay sur  Seine, France; and the Gerrit Rietveld Academie in Amsterdam, Holland; among others – will offer guidance for finding,  applying, and participating in residency programs which can have a lasting impact on an artist’s life and practice. *Free and open to the public 

WHERE 

Coral Springs Museum of Art – Inside the Center for the Arts 

2855A Coral Springs Drive 

Coral Springs, FL 33065 

ABOUT THE ARTIST 

Melissa Herrington is a contemporary abstract artist currently living and working in Los Angeles, California. She has called  Southern California home since 2005 where she received her MFA from Otis College of Art and Design. Prior to that, she  spent most of her early career in Florida and has a BFA from Florida State University. She has exhibited both nationally  and internationally. 

ABOUT THE MUSEUM 

What began late in 1996 as a City project to build a comprehensive recreation and community center, soon turned into The  Coral Springs Center for the Arts – a performance theater and art museum. Housed in the impressive 30,000 square foot center  for the arts building is the equally impressive Coral Springs Museum of Art which was incorporated in January of 1997. 

MISSION 

To engage and connect our diverse communities with dynamic exhibits, exceptional art education, stimulating specialty  programs and inspired events to ignite cultural enrichment. 

FOR MORE INFORMATION 

Please visit coralspringsmuseum.org 

