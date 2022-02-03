NAI/MERIN HUNTER CODMAN’S ADAM STARR BRINGS FORT LAUDERDALE’S CYPRESS PLAZA OFFICE BUILDING TO 100% OCCUPANCY

Chamber Member Update

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – One of South Florida’s leading commercial real estate services firms, NAI/Merin Hunter Codman, Inc., proudly announces that Cypress Plaza, 6365 NW 6th Way, Fort Lauderdale is now 100% leased. NAI/Merin Hunter Codman Managing Director, Adam Starr, has finalized three separate lease transactions totaling over 10,000 square feet of previously vacant space on behalf of Cypress Plaza Holdings, LLC since taking over the leasing responsibilities. Mr. Starr was awarded the assignment of Cypress Plaza in May 2021, following his successful and continued representation of seven other office buildings within the ownership’s portfolio.

Cypress Plaza is a three-story, 39,513 square foot of office building located at 6365 NW 6th Way in Fort Lauderdale’s Corporate Park at Cypress Creek. The fully renovated, first-class office building is known for its excellent location with easy access to highways and surrounding lifestyle amenities. Cypress Plaza Holdings, LLC, who purchased the property in 2017, has invested over a half million dollars in property improvements. A partial list of upgrades includes remodeling of the lobby, all hallways including updated lighting, and all common area restrooms. Ownership has also spent significant capital modernizing and reconfiguring each of its vacant spaces to appeal to changing tenant requirements and efficiencies.

Mr. Starr stated, “I am very proud of the success achieved on behalf of ownership. I advise my clients who want to attract new tenants and retain existing tenants, to continually invest and reinvest in their assets in order to remain current and competitive especially considering the ever changing affects the pandemic has on the office environment. The Cypress Creek market has always been an attractive submarket within Broward county for those who do not need a central business district presence. The submarket rents are historically and significantly lower than being downtown and with easy I-95 access Cypress Plaza provides a fantastic location for companies needing to efficiently service all of the South Florida tri-county region. The ability to secure three new, long-term tenants in the midst of an office market that is still adjusting to short- and long-term occupancy trends following the early 2020 lockdown is promising and is a true testament to the commitment ownership has made in providing us the tools to be successful.”

NAI/Merin Hunter Codman’s CEO Jordan Paul stated, “NAI/Merin Hunter Codman welcomed Adam at the onset of the pandemic. A long-time market leader, Adam’s expertise and dedication to helping his clients achieve their goals, results in well positioned properties, set-up to succeed in every market cycle.”

For additional information about Cypress Plaza, or office space for lease throughout the South Florida area feel free to contact Adam Star at 561-471-8000 or [email protected].

About NAI/Merin Hunter Codman

NAI/Merin Hunter Codman, www.mhcreal.com, is one of South Florida’s leading commercial real estate firms with over three decades of experience advising clients on strategic acquisitions and dispositions and providing landlord representation, tenant representation, property management and construction management services. The firm has expertise in all commercial property sectors including office, retail, industrial, multifamily, hotels and land. NAI/Merin Hunter Codman’s client base includes some of the nation’s most prestigious institutional and private equity investors. Operating as part of the NAI Global network, NAI/Merin Hunter Codman can facilitate property transactions around the nation and the world, serving as a single point of contact for its clients’ counsel and execution. NAI/Merin Hunter Codman is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida with regional offices in Boca Raton, Palm Beach Gardens and Wellington.