Winners of Salvation Army of Palm of Beach County’s Art Competition Selected by Prominent Art Enthusiasts

Lori Pratico

Finalists Of Local Nonprofit Art Competition Selected

Boca Raton, FL – Six local artists were selected as finalists of The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County’s Fine Art Competition. The Competition took place between October and December of 2021 and helped inaugurate the 2022 Centennial Anniversary Year of The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County.

South Florida artists were invited to present their unique interpretation of one or more of the five Core Values of The Salvation Army: (1) Passion, (2) Compassion, (3) Uplifting, (4) Brave, (5) Trustworthy. A sixth category featured artwork commemorating the Centennial Anniversary of The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County. Paint, Sculpture, photography, and mixed media were all accepted for submission for the competition.

First place winner, Lori Pratico received a $3,500 cash prize. The remaining five honorees: Fran Steinmark (Passion), Marion Holmes (Compassion), Stephen Johnson, (Brave), Tony Arruza (Trustworthy), Michael Brigges (Uplifting), and Alex Aviles (Centennial Anniversary) each received a cash prize of $1500.

“We are grateful for the guidance that the distinguished art advisors and curator, Wendy Fritz and Catherine McCulloch brought to the Centennial Art Competition,” said Palm Beach Area Commander, Major James Hall. “Under their leadership, the competition gave local artists a chance to showcase their talent. In fact,” continued Hall, “we are considering a similar art competition for local High School-aged artists later in the year.”

The panel of judges for the Centennial Art Competition included artists recognized in their respective field and active in the South Florida art community. They included Beth Rudin DeWoody, local art collector and well-known curator and philanthropist; Ghislain D’Humieres, Director of The Norton Art Museum; Sybille Welter, Director of Public Art and Culture of West Palm Beach; Vincent Ricardel, eminent photographer, and artist; and Carol Prusa, artist, and professor at Florida Atlantic University.

The Salvation Army is among the largest global nonprofit providers of social services to people living in impoverished communities around the world. The organization has locally helped countless Palm Beach County individuals and families overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services since 1922.

For more information, please visit https://salvationarmyflorida.org/westpalmbeach or contact Frank Marangos, Director of Development and Communications for The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County at (561) 686-3530. Facebook information can be found by searching for @salarmypbco.

About The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County

The Salvation Army (established in 1865) has been serving Palm Beach County since 1922 as an evangelical part of the universal Christian church supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 100 years.