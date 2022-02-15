FAU Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute Announces ‘Brainy Days,’ A Celebration of Neuroscience

Boca Raton, FL – Florida Atlantic University’s Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute will kick off “Brainy Days 2022: a Celebration of Neuroscience,” on Monday, Feb. 28, at 4 p.m., with events continuing through March 31.

The 2022 Brainy Days event series provides a monthlong celebration of neuroscience to engage, empower and educate the public about the importance of brain research, brain wellness and reducing the stigma associated with brain disorders.

“We are excited to announce, ‘Brainy Days 2022’ events and celebrations, as we continue our commitment bringing comprehensive and engaging neuroscience education to our community” said Nicole Baganz, Ph.D., director of community engagement and programming, FAU Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute and research assistant professor of biomedical science with FAU’s Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine. “This year’s Brainy Days celebration of neuroscience offers attendees access to engaging brain science information and activities, relative to, and enjoyable for everyone.”

Brainy Days 2022 lectures and events will take place in-person, with a virtual attendance option offered for the lectures, and include:

Feb. 28, “Never Enough: Personal and Research Experiences of Drug Addiction,” presented by Judith Grisel, Ph.D., at FAU Jupiter campus

March 6, Palm Beach Autism Speaks Walk, hosted by Autism Speaks at Meyer Ampitheatre in West Palm Beach

March 15, “Gifts of the Crow,” presented by John Marzluff, Ph.D. at Spanish River Library in Boca Raton

March 19, Brain Blitz: Neuroscience Fun for Kids, presented by FAU Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute’s NeuroSquad at the Cox Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach

March 23, “COVID– In it for the Lon Haul? How Immune Responses Impact the Brain and Mind,” presented by Ning Quan, Ph.D., at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at FAU Jupiter

March 25, Diversity in Science Festival, hosted by NeuroSquad and Neuroscience Student Organization (NSO) at FAU Boca campus

March 31, “The Past, Present, and Future of Alzheimer’s Prevention,” presented by Richard Isaacson, M.D., at the Spanish River Library in Boca Raton

“Brainy Days 2022” events are sponsored by Palm Health Foundation and the Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute. Cox Science Center & Aquarium and Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, Jupiter, provided additional support.

For more information on “Brainy Days,” contact Nicole Baganz, Ph.D., director of community engagement and programming for FAU’s Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute, at [email protected] or 561-799-8100.

About Florida Atlantic University:

Florida Atlantic University, established in 1961, officially opened its doors in 1964 as the fifth public university in Florida. Today, the University serves more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students across six campuses located along the southeast Florida coast. In recent years, the University has doubled its research expenditures and outpaced its peers in student achievement rates. Through the coexistence of access and excellence, FAU embodies an innovative model where traditional achievement gaps vanish. FAU is designated a Hispanic-serving institution, ranked as a top public university by U.S. News & World Report and a High Research Activity institution by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. For more information, visit www.fau.edu.

About the FAU Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute:

Inaugurated in 2016 on the John D. MacArthur Campus in Jupiter, Fla., the newly named FAU Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute, supports research, education and community outreach among more than 100 faculty level researchers at FAU and its affiliate research centers. One of FAU’s four pillars that guide the University’s goals and strategic actions, the Institute seeks to unlock the secrets of brain development, function and plasticity and how the mechanisms uncovered can be compromised to drive devastating brain disorders. From the study of neuronal development and signaling to investigations of brain diseases including addiction, autism, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease, researchers from FAU’s Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute seek to generate knowledge that benefits society. For more information about the Institute and its members, visit http://fau.edu/ibrain/.