Announcing Spring Open House at the Coral Springs Museum of Art

Boca Raton, FL — The Coral Springs Museum of Art is hosting our first Spring Open House on Saturday March 12, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. inside the museum and studios. The event is free, open to the public of all ages and will offer demos featuring our very own teaching artist.

Coral Springs Museum of Art staff, representatives from Coral Springs Artist Guild, and Teaching Artists will be on hand to provide information about programs and classes, upcoming events, memberships, registration, and to answer questions. The event also provides the public with opportunity to tour the gallery and see the studio spaces used.

Featured during the open house will include:

Artist Demos

Selfie – Stations

Light bites

Meet and greets with teachers, staff and Artist Guild Members

Give-A-Ways

Memberships

Upcoming Events

A chance to see out latest exhibitions by Melissa Herrington and Broward County Advance Placement student work.

Discounts on classes and summer camp to those registering during the event and much more!

Jill Brown, Director of the Coral Springs Museum of Art said, “The Open House is a great opportunity for our community members of all ages to visit the museum and learn about our studio programs, instructors and the amazing skills we teach our students. Research has shown impressive benefits of arts education on entire community culture. Numerous reports discuss the ways that increased access and involvement in arts education encourage people to stay connected, succeed in school and work, and in life. Not to mention the joy one gains from creating in a non-judgmental encouraging environment”

WHERE

Coral Springs Museum of Art – Inside the Center for the Arts

2855A Coral Springs Drive

Coral Springs, FL 33065

Registration for the event is not required and Masks are encouraged but optional.

ABOUT THE MUSEUM

What began late in 1996 as a City project to build a comprehensive recreation and community center, soon turned into The Coral Springs Center for the Arts – a performance theater and art museum. Housed in the impressive 30,000 square foot center for the arts building is the equally impressive Coral Springs Museum of Art which was incorporated in January of 1997.

MISSION

To engage and connect our diverse communities with dynamic exhibits, exceptional art education, stimulating specialty programs and inspired events to ignite cultural enrichment.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit coralspringsmuseum.org