A Celebration of Contemporary Murano Glass

LA MOLERIA

Pietro & Riccardo Ferro

Boca Raton, FL – New River Fine Art is pleased to announce “LA MOLERIA: Pietro & Riccardo Ferro” an upcoming exhibition of Contemporary Murano Glass, featuring over 30+ artworks by Murano’s Maestros – Pietro & Riccardo Ferro at New River Fine Art, curated by Glass Expert, Sergio Gnesin, opening March 3, 2022, and running through April 3, 2022.

The artists will be in attendance from Murano, Italy during the exhibition opening reception on March 3, 2022.

For centuries, the island of Murano, within the Venetian Lagoon, has been renowned for its glass-making studios and the artists who sculpt with molten glass and fire to create works of art that ignite the imagination. The craftsman secrets that are passed down from Maestro to apprentice through intense decades long training has long established the tradition of glassmaking through the centuries for this respected location.

Pietro and Riccardo Ferro continue this esteemed glass lineage. Born in 1975 and 1980 respectively, these brothers started working at a very young age in different glass-factories until they became expert glass grinders themselves. Having earned the distinguished titled of Maestros, the Ferro Brother’s own works are now found in the most important public and private glass collections around the world. Their commitment to innovation, design, and research prefigures a long and volcanic journey in the world of glass art.

“Pietro and Riccardo’s glass pieces are a testament to the craftsmanship and professional tradition of Murano glass-making— a magical world of elegant beauty.” -Sergio Gnesin, Curator of LA MOLERIA

About New River Fine Art

As one of South Florida’s most prestigious fine art galleries, New River Fine Art presents original works and fine art prints from Impressionist, 20th Century, Post War and Contemporary Masters, Mid-Career and Emerging Artists.