Office Depot Named Official Sponsor for Disney Institute and National Geographic Live Events

Office Depot’s Sponsorship Will Help Enable Personal Growth and Success for Individuals through Inspiring Professional Development Courses and Engaging Educational Presentations

Office Depot, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform with an online presence and approximately 1,100 stores, today announced that the company has been named the official sponsor for Disney Institute Online Courses and National Geographic Live events on stages across North America in 2022.







As the proud sponsor of Disney Institute Online Courses, Office Depot will support professionals in learning time-tested insights and best practices of Disney parks and resorts. Through the Disney Institute online-learning platform, individuals and organizations can experience high-quality online live and on-demand courses from the comfort of their home or office, and learn directly from Disney leaders to enhance their skills in the areas of leadership excellence, quality service and employee engagement. Learners who enroll in a Disney Institute online course will receive a special link to purchase supplies from Office Depot that will enhance both their educational and work experience. And for a limited time, registered participants who order supplies from Office Depot’s dedicated site will be eligible to receive a unique Disney art print as a complimentary gift with their purchase.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Disney Institute and National Geographic Live to provide positive impact for our customers and our communities,” said John Gannfors, executive vice president and chief merchandising and supply chain officer for The ODP Corporation. “Office Depot’s sponsorship will help enable personal growth and success for individuals through the inspiring professional development courses by Disney Institute that can be accessed online, and engaging educational presentations by National Geographic Live events happening in cities across North America.”

Additionally, as the presenting sponsor of the National Geographic Live 2022 North American Tour, Office Depot will help support the mission of National Geographic Live to reach individuals in local communities to further their knowledge of science, adventure and exploration of the natural wonders of our world. Featuring 215 live events and 35 different speakers appearing in over 50 cities in the U.S. and Canada, the 2022 North American tour offers an incredible line-up of National Geographic Explorers, photographers, scientists, filmmakers, and adventurers—all sharing their powerful stories of exploration and adventure live on stage. The moving presentations bring together immersive storytelling, iconic National Geographic imagery and captivating video footage. This presenting sponsorship aligns with Office Depot’s sustainability efforts and belief that sustainability plays an essential role in the success of their company, industry and their communities, now and for future generations







“We are happy to join forces with Office Depot, as our Disney Institute and National Geographic Live brands are equally passionate about creating transformational and impactful experiences across our shared communities,” said George A. Kalogridis, president, segment development and enrichment for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. “We look forward to the enhancements this collaboration will bring to our unique guest experiences.”

To learn more about Office Depot, visit OfficeDepot.com. To learn more about Disney Institute, visit DisneyInstitute.com. To learn more about National Geographic Live, visit NatGeoLive.com.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals and technicians, online presence, and approximately 1,100 stores. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, ODP Business Solutions™, Varis™ and Grand&Toy®, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.theodpcorp.com and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Disney Institute

Disney Institute offers professional development for individuals and organizations to learn the Disney approach to customer experience. For more than 30 years, Disney Institute has shared its expertise in leadership excellence, employee engagement, quality service, and business excellence by showcasing the time-tested best practices used by Disney parks and resorts—many of which began with Walt Disney himself. For individuals, Disney Institute offers online live courses, on-demand courses, and onsite courses at Disney destinations. For organizations, Disney Institute offers collaborative advisory services and private learning events, as well as presentations for chambers of commerce, colleges/universities, professional associations, and conferences held at Disney destinations worldwide. Disney Institute is a part of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products—a segment of The Walt Disney Company. For more information, visit DisneyInstitute.com and follow @disneyinstitute on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About National Geographic Live

National Geographic Live brings to life the remarkable stories of National Geographic Explorers through in-person and virtual live events. Its broad roster of speakers, including renowned photographers, scientists, filmmakers, and adventurers, shares their behind-the-scenes stories from the front lines of exploration—alongside unforgettable imagery and gripping footage—with audiences in performing arts centers throughout North America and abroad. National Geographic Live film concerts invite audiences on a stirring musical journey to experience iconic National Geographic footage accompanied by the emotional performance of a live symphony orchestra. National Geographic Live is a part of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products—a segment of The Walt Disney Company. For more information on National Geographic Live, visit NatGeoLive.com and follow @NatGeoLive on Facebook and Twitter.

