New COVID-19 Testing Site to Open in Boynton Beach starting Monday, Jan 3

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Florida, Palm Beach County has announced that they will open a new drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Boynton Beach at Caloosa Park (1300 SW 35th Ave.) at 9 am on Monday, January 3rd.

Vehicles should enter the site from Congress Ave., south of Woolbright Rd. This new location will be open 7 days a week from 9 AM to 5 PM until further notice.

Testing is free, but where available, insurance or Medicare/Medicaid programs will be billed to help cover the cost of testing. Please bring your insurance card to the testing center.

For more information, visit the Palm Beach County COVID-19 website, contact the Department of Health COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121 or email [email protected].