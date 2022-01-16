Make the Holidays Bright With These Tech Gift Ideas

(StatePoint) The holidays are in full swing and getting the right gift for everyone in your life can feel like a daunting task. The good news is that gadgets are becoming increasingly user-friendly and easy to operate, making them the perfect gift this holiday season, even for those who aren’t as tech-savvy.

Here are a few tech gift ideas that are perfect for every budget and every member of your family:

Watches for all ages: According to recent research from Statista, the trend of people owning wearables like watches and fitness trackers is growing, with wearable shipments reaching almost half a billion in 2020 alone. Now, there’s a watch for every member of your family. The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Series offers advanced hardware performance and delivers a seamless and connected user experience. The SyncUP KIDS Watch keeps kids and their parents connected safely with such features as talk and text with approved contacts only, real-time location tracking, plus virtual boundary alerts. For a limited time, these watches are free with 24 monthly bill credits at T-Mobile when you add a qualifying watch line to your current rate plan.

For the music lovers: Samsung Galaxy Buds2 and Buds Pro are Bluetooth wireless ear buds for just under $200. These styles offer active noise cancellation, and are the perfect gift for students, work-from-homers and those that love binging their favorite crime podcast while they grocery shop or clean the house. For a limited time, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 are free after rebate at T-Mobile when you purchase a new Samsung Galaxy S21 series or Z Flip3 5G on Magenta MAX.

Gifts for gamers: For the gamers in your life, there are plenty of ways to make their holiday wishes come true with tech devices like the Samsung MOGA by PowerA XP5-X+ gaming controller, which allows you to play Xbox games using Bluetooth with your phone or tablet. The Razer Kishi Gaming Controller is another option that’s compatible with iPhones.

For the nostalgic toy lovers: If you have a lover of iconic toys in your family, then this may be the perfect stocking stuffer. T-Mobile and Hasbro joined forces to release a limited Lite-Brite T-Mobile Edition. The box set includes all the original-colored pegs you remember, but for the first time ever, introduces 184 new magenta-colored pegs. It also includes wireless-themed templates, like a cell tower and 5G map of the United States. To get yours before they’re gone, visit www.T-Mobile.com/5GLiteBrite.

Don’t forget about accessories: Tech accessories make for the perfect stocking stuffers. Magnetic charging stations are a go-to for fast charging your smartphone. Brands like Ubio Labs and Belkin have charging pads and stations compatible with Android and iOS smartphones. Portable Bluetooth speakers like the JBL GO 3, start at just $49 and are perfect for those that love to take their music with them. Phone accessories like pop sockets, protective phone cases, power banks and ear bud charging cases make for other great stocking stuffers.

If you’re still stumped on finding the perfect gift, visit T-Mobile’s Holiday Gift Guide at TMobile.com/devices/techgifts for more tech gift-giving ideas.

Offering fun, functionality and the ability to keep loved ones connected, tech gifts are great way to brighten the holidays for everyone on your list.