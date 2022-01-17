Homesafe’s Ready To Rock & Roll With Annual Fundraiser On March 26

Nicko at Drums

The Classic Rock & Roll Party Takes Place at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Boca Raton, FL – It’s going to be a rockin’ good time when HomeSafe supporters come together for the nonprofit’s annual fundraiser. Now in its 19th year, The Classic Rock & Roll Party will take place at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 6 p.m. Proceeds from the event will go towards helping South Florida’s most vulnerable residents – victims of child abuse and domestic violence.

The Classic Rock & Roll Party includes a full-course dinner, open bar, silent auction and live entertainment. Chairing the event are Steve Bernstein and his daughter, Abby Bernstein-Henderson. Nicko McBrain, drummer for Iron Maiden, serves as Celebrity Host and featured entertainment is by tribute bands Bee Gees Now and ABBA Revisited, and Nicko McBrain’s Dodgy Enterprise, a Bad Company Tribute.

“The Classic Rock & Roll Party allows us to come together to support an important cause while enjoying great musical entertainment,” said Bernstein. “Child abuse cases are on the rise and these kids need our help more than ever before. HomeSafe provides young victims with the space and support to heal from their trauma. We hope to see you on March 26to raise funds and awareness for this important cause.”

Through its results-driven approach, HomeSafe is the leading provider of prevention and intervention services, serving more than 14,000 infants, children, young adults and families each year. The organization is one of just five specialized residential therapy homes in the state of Florida—the only one in Southeast Florida—and currently cares for 50 percent of all of the children these organizations serve.

Sponsors for the event include Stoops Family Foundation, Steven E. Bernstein Family Foundation, Harcourt M. & Virginia W. Sylvester Foundation, Ken and Maggie Rosenberg, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Bob Sheetz and Debbie Lindstrom, Paradise Bank, Schmidt Family Foundation and Verdex Construction.

Tickets for The Classic Rock & Roll Party are $500 or $5,000 for a table for 10. For more information, to purchase tickets or to donate, please contact Chere Brodi at 561-383-9842 or visit helphomesafe.org/TheClassic2022.

Nicko with Award

Abba Revisited

Bee Gees

Event Chairs Steve Bernstein and Abby Bernstein-Henderson

Photos Courtesy of HomeSafe