FAU Ranks Among Nation’s Top 50 Online MBA Programs

Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business offers one of the nation’s best online MBA programs, according to The Princeton Review.

FAU is ranked 39th among the top 50 programs for 2022 and No. 25 among public universities across the country. The list is the education services company’s seventh annual ranking of online MBA programs and part of its Best Business Schools for 2022 project.

“We are delighted that The Princeton Review has recognized our online MBA program,” said Daniel Gropper, Ph.D., dean of FAU’s College of Business. “The program’s inclusion on this prestigious list is particularly noteworthy now during the pandemic when many students prefer an online setting. With their industry partners, our faculty share a commitment to quality that ensures the online MBA students are sufficiently prepared to meet the real-world challenges and opportunities after graduation.”

FAU’s online MBA students can study independently at their own pace, at any time and from any location with an internet connection. The instruction and content mirrors the classroom experience and features recorded online lectures, presentations, discussion and chats. The curriculum is the same as FAU’s campus-based program and is taught by the same professors.

“FAU’s program is exceptionally strong academically, and it maximizes technology that enables students to interact with and learn from faculty and students all over the world,” said Rob Franek, editor-in-chief of The Princeton Review.

The company ranked the 50 programs based on data from the company’s 2020-21 surveys of administrators at more than 130 business schools offering online MBAs. More than 60 data points were weighted to determine rankings.

Surveys from students enrolled in the programs also factored into the rankings, which considered five core areas: academics, selectivity, faculty, technical platforms and career outcomes.

The Princeton Review annually offers online and in-person courses to millions of college- and graduate school-bound students. The company, founded in 1981, is headquartered in New York and not affiliated with Princeton University.