Delivery Dudes Driving #BettyWhiteChallenge – Donations to go to American Humane

In honor of legendary actress Betty White and her love of animals, Delivery Dudes has announced it will donate a portion of its delivery fees this Sunday and Monday (January 16-17) to American Humane, Ms. White’s favorite difference-making charity. All customers have to do is use the code “BETTY” at checkout when ordering those days, and Delivery Dudes will donate a percentage of the delivery fee.

Delivery Dudes is proudly participating in the viral #BettyWhiteChallenge on social media, asking her fans to help animal shelters. White would have turned 100 on January 17.

White, who was known as an animal lover and advocate, died on December 31 and repeatedly said, “Animals are near and dear to my heart, and I’ve devoted my life to trying to improve their lives.”

Delivery Dudes says it’s encouraging all its customers to join them in celebrating the inspirational life of Betty White and her commitment to animals and their safety.

Founded in 1877 as the country’s first national humane organization, American Humane is committed to ensuring the safety, welfare and well-being of animals. For nearly a century and a half, our innovative, science-based leadership programs have been First to Serve in promoting and nurturing the bonds between animals and humans.

Founded in 2009 and based in Delray Beach, Florida, Delivery Dudes is a leader in premium food delivery in the South Florida market.