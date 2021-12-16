The Fuller Center’s Annual Wee Dream Ball Raised $1 Million and Celebrated the Agency’s 50th Anniversary

The Fuller Center held its Annual Wee Dream Ball, the organization’s signature fundraiser, on Friday, December 3 at Boca West Country Club. The event raised $1 million that will help to sustain the organization and carry the promise of its mission and vision forward. Event co-chairs were Fuller Center Board President Simone Spiegel and Foundation Board President Peg Anderson, with fellow Fuller Center Board members Hiromi Printz and David Clark serving as Honorary Chairs.



Cocktail hour included the ever-popular Neiman Marcus Chance Game and an elevated Silent Auction followed by dinner and dancing to the Chase band. The evening concluded with a special 50th Anniversary presentation, during which Peggy Henry Van Dorp was honored for her significant impact to the organization and named the Inaugural Legacy Society Honoree.



“We are so grateful for the unwavering kindness and commitment of our supporters who believe in investing in our children and families, securing our future,” said Fuller Center CEO Ellyn Okrent.

Woven throughout the evening were special video presentations representing the past, present, and future of the agency. Joshua McMann, a 24-year-old Fuller Center alum who was featured in the “past” video and in attendance with his mother Leondra remarked, “The Center believed in me and gave me hope. Without the Fuller Center, I could have been on a very different path like other men my age.” Josh is now a youth pastor and a preschool teacher in Nashville, and a true testament to the power of early childhood education.



Event sponsors included Amy and Mike Kazma, Arthur and Shelly Adler, Adriana’s Designs, ADT Security Services, , Peg Anderson, Boca Raton Magazine, Boca West Country Club, Christine E. Lynn, E.M. Lynn Foundation, Robin and Charles Deyo, Excell Auto Group, Karma Palm Beach and Karma Broward, FASTSIGNS Boca Raton, Karen and Jay Foreman, Leslie and David Kantor, Silvana and Barry Halperin, Wendy and Matthew Maschler, Neiman Marcus Boca Raton, Hiromi and Robert Printz, Jo Ann and Philip Procacci, Publix Super Markets Charities, Janice and Jeffrey Sandelman, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and Eda and Cliff Viner.

Some major Gift from the Heart Donors included Peggy Henry Van Dorp, Kathy and Paul Adkins, Steven Bernstein, Stephanie and Jason Child, David and Nicole Clark, Lauren and Randy Gould, CP Group, Gillman Family Foundation, Amy and Mike Kazma, Tracy and Rob Louv, Stacey and Evan Packer, Christine E. Lynn, E. M. Lynn Foundation, Mayotte Foundation, Donna Nero, Hiromi and Robert Printz, Jo Ann and Philip Procacci, Carrie Rubin, Sandra and Marvin Rubin, Rubin Obstgarten Family Foundation, Linda and Robert Schmier, The Sam and Simone Spiegel Family Foundation, Sokol Foundation and Peg Anderson, Eda and Cliff Viner, Gail Wasserman, Tina and John Westine, and Denise Zimmerman



To support the Fuller Center, please contact Director of Advancement Mary Coleman at 561-706-3357, ext. 123 or email [email protected].