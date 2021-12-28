South Florida testing sites facing overwhelming demand due to omicron concerns

As omicron case numbers continue to climb, testing centers across South Florida are working nonstop to keep up with the demand.

After a testing site at Gaines Park in West Palm Beach opened on Tuesday morning, the line stretched for at least two miles.

The testing site is experiencing an overwhelming four-hour wait time on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

In a tweet, the police department said the line at a drive-thru site at Gaines Park, located at 1501 North Australian Avenue, will be cut off at 2 p.m. to ensure everyone can be tested before the facility closes for the day.