Masks to be mandatory again at Palm Beach County schools

The Palm Beach School District has announced that starting on January 5, all employees, vendors, and visitors will now be required to wear facial coverings once again.

The mandate comes after a massive surge in COVID-19 cases brought on by the Omicron variant this holiday season.

Students are strongly encouraged to wear facial coverings but are not required to under Florida law.

Superintendent Mike Burke said he will continue to work closely with local health officials and reevaluate facial covering requirements in two weeks.