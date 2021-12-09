Houston Rockets score historic win after a 15-game losing streak

Image courtesy of CBS Sports

The Houston Rockets make history for being the first NBA team to win seven games straight after a 15-game losing streak.

As reported by CBS Sports, the Rockets won their last game against the Brooklyn Nets Dec. 8.

Two weeks ago, the team only had one victory in the season but have recently beat the Nets 114 to 104.

Since beating the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 24, the Rockets have continued to win their matches.

The team played without rookie Jalen Green since the game against the Chicago Bulls.

Green suffered a hamstring injury during the game against the Bulls but that didn’t stop the team from winning future games.

The Rockets will go against the Milwaukee Bucks next. They are also expected to go against the Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks after that.