Gifting a Puppy This Holiday Season? Read These Tips First

(StatePoint) Thinking of surprising a friend or family member with a puppy this holiday season?

“Before gifting someone with a commitment that lasts well beyond the holidays, make sure you’ve made your list and checked it twice,” says Claire Komorowski, chief executive officer of PuppySpot, a USDA-licensed company whose mission is to make lives better by placing healthy puppies into happy homes.

Having introduced over 200,000 puppies to loving homes, PuppySpot encourages potential dog owners to make responsible decisions this holiday season and are offering the following Do’s and Don’ts to help:

Don’t:

Surprise your friend, partner or spouse unless they’ve openly communicated that they’re ready to take on the commitment and can prepare for the puppy’s arrival. Wait too long to start looking if you know this is something you and your family want for the holidays. Try and cut costs. Healthy, well-bred puppies can be expensive. If you see something that seems too good to be true, it probably is. Expect a puppy to arrive fully-trained and well-behaved. Puppies can be mischievous and require a lot of time and attention.

Do:

Leave plenty of time for the entire process, you don’t want to rush selecting the right pup for you. Realize your puppy may not arrive at the exact moment you had hoped for. These are living, breathing animals that require stops and care along their journey. They are not a warehouse package. Plan to be home for the holidays to acclimate your puppy. Be sure to consider what happens when the holiday excitement dies down. Puppies need a great deal of attention, especially during their first year. Use reputable services, like PuppySpot, which is authorized by the American Kennel Club and has its own independent scientific advisory board that collaborates with the USDA to ensure all national standards are exceeded. To learn more about PuppySpot and its promise to connect the nation’s top breeders to caring, responsible pet owners, visit www.puppyspot.com.

While there is perhaps no more joyful holiday surprise than a puppy, this is one gift that should never be given lightly. By weighing the decision carefully, you can ensure that a puppy’s new home is their fur-ever home.