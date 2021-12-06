FPL and Northwestern Mutual Presented 2021 Women Changing The Game

Keli Ferguson, Brooke McKernan, Verdenia Baker, Kristen Shaver, Ana Hernandez-Ochoa, Grace Kurian

Hosted By Roofclaim.Com Boca Raton Bowl

Boca RATON, fl — The annual RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Women Changing the Game presented by FPL and Northwestern Mutual: The Striano Financial Group drew influential business and community leaders this week at Sklar Furnishings. The night of food, fun, and female empowerment headlined a panel of accomplished women who are leading the way in their respective industries. The annually event reinforced the message that women are a force to be reckoned with and are making strides not only in sports, but in all other industries as well.

Radio and television sportscaster Keli Ferguson of ESPN 106.3 and WPTV NewsChannel 5 served as emcee while panelists shared their stories, including all their business and personal challenges and triumphs. They also shared their current job responsibilities, sacrifices they had to make to get to where they are now and what it is like to be a top female executive in traditionally male-dominated industries.

The panel included:

Ana Hernandez-Ochoa – Chief Operations Officer, Capital One Orange Bowl

Kristen Shaver – Director of Events, ESPN Events

Brooke McKernan – Financial Advisor, Northwestern Mutual

Grace Kurian – Senior Director in Information Technology, FPL

Verdenia Baker – Palm Beach County Administrator



Guests enjoyed light bites and delicious drinks from bowl sponsors Deep Eddy Vodka, Chido, and One Hope Wine. Guests took home complimentary gift bags filled with goodies from Bloomingdale’s, OTG 247, Sklar Furnishings, One Hope Wine, Accessories For You and Notepad Lady.

The Women Changing the Game event is one of several lead-in events to the 2021 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl.

ABOUT THE ROOFCLAIM.COM BOCA RATON BOWL

The Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl is one of 17 bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN. The RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl debuted in 2014 and has been well received in the community through its first seven years. It has twice held the distinction of matching up two conference champions – Marshall University vs. Northern Illinois University (2014), and UAB vs. Northern Illinois (2018). In all, six conference champions and another three conference division champions have played in the game. Among the bowl’s alumni who have moved on to the NFL are current New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (BYU, 2020), Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (FAU, 2017) and Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott (Memphis, 2016). For more information about the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl visit RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com or follow through social media on Facebook (Facebook.com/BocaBowl), Twitter (@BocaBowl), and Instagram (@BocaBowl).

ABOUT ESPN EVENTS

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of 35 collegiate sporting events nationwide. The roster includes five early-season college football games, 17 college bowl games, 12 college basketball events, and a college softball event, which accounts for approximately 400 hours of live programming, reaches nearly 64 million viewers and attracts over 800,000 attendees each year. With satellite offices in more than 10 markets across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

