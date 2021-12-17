Elizabeth (Betty) Helwig – November 3, 2021

Elizabeth J. Helwig, age 80 of Boca Raton, FL entered intoeternal peace with her family by her side at Bridgeport Hospital on November 3, 2021. Elizabeth was born March 2, 1941 in Bronx, NY to the late Ann McLaughlin. She was predeceased by her sister, Maryann along with brothers Charles, Robert and John. Elizabeth was also predeceased by her husband of 58years, George J Helwig.

After graduating High School early at the age of 16, Elizabeth worked in the bursar office of Columbia University where she took free classes, mostly at night. There Elizabeth met her future husband, George, who affectionately called her “Betty”. After marriage in 1963, Elizabeth went to work for Time Life Inc. as an Executive Secretary for their Life Magazine division.

Elizabeth gave up her career to raise three children and encouraged all three to pursue college degrees, something she felt was very important. Elizabeth also supported her husband, George and often went on business trips with him to help organize after work functions. She was also a savvy investor who helped all of her children set up accounts to start planning for financial independence.

After her husband George retired, they relocated to just outside of Ashville, North Carolina and built a beautiful home where the family could gather at the holidays. Eventually Elizabeth and her husband moved to Boca Raton FL where they enjoyed the winters by the ocean and summers in Connecticut. Elizabeth was happiest near the beach and loved the ocean air.Elizabeth is survived by her children George and his wife Lisa, Andrew and with his wife Susan and Kathryn and her husband Jeff. She also leaves behind her seven beloved grandchildren – Ryan, Samantha, Matthew, Daniel, Kaitlyn, Brendon and Logan along with many nieces and nephews.