Brightline Begins Construction on 55-space parking garage, the first phase for the future Boca Station

Brightline has commenced construction of the new Brightline/Downtown Library Parking Garage for its future Boca station. Brightline’s contractor, Kaufman Lynn, has started initial work on the site. This project, which is a partnership between Brightline, the City of Boca Raton and the Federal Railroad Administration, is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022. Upon completion, the 4.5 story, 455-space garage will include the necessary parking for Brightline’s Boca station as well as a separate entrance for library parking. Library visitors will have dedicated, covered, parking on the first floor, which will be complimentary. Brightline expects to sign the construction contract for the Boca station later this month with construction expected to commence in early 2022.

In October, Brightline completed the construction of the new Community Garden for the Junior League of Boca Raton as well as the temporary parking lot for the Downtown Library. Brightline managed and funded the construction of both of these important projects as part of the agreement to build the Brightline station.

“The construction of Brightline’s Boca station parking garage is an integral step in bringing the station closer to the launch of service,” said Brian Kronberg, VP of Development for Brightline. “The community of Boca Raton has shown great enthusiasm and support for this station, which we believe is vital to the connectivity of the communities from Miami to Orlando.”

“So many residents and businesses have discussed how Brightline will be a game changer for Boca Raton, and especially our downtown,” said Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer. “We look forward to the many riders who will come to Boca Raton to add to our thriving businesses and visit the cultural, dining, and shopping attractions in Mizner Park and beyond, and for our residents to connect to a major transportation network from Miami to Orlando. We can’t wait to say all aboard in Boca Raton!”

Brightline currently serves Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, with its expansion station in Aventura opening in 2022. Brightline’s current construction project to Orlando is over 70 percent complete with over 1,300 daily workers on the job tallying more than four million hours of work. Over an eight-year period, Brightline’s corridor between Miami and Orlando will result in $6.4 billion in economic impact and over 10,000 jobs. Construction of the highly anticipated expansion to Orlando is on track to be complete by the end of 2022, ​​with service to begin in early 2023. Moreover, discussions with local stakeholders remain underway regarding expansion to Disney and Tampa. Brightline projects over nine million annual passengers once all Florida stations are completed. The future expansion of MiamiCentral includes a Miami-Dade commuter rail system with stations in Wynwood, the Design District, Little Haiti, North Miami, and FIU’s Biscayne Bay Campus.