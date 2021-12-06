Boynton Beach Announced Affordable Art Show Featuring 43 Local Artist

The City of Boynton Beach will host an Affordable Art Show: Holiday Edition beginning on December 2 through December 21 at the Arts & Cultural Center (125 E. Ocean Ave.). Admission is free. The show will be open from 10 am to 6 pm on Monday – Friday, and Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm, with extended hours during the City’s Holiday Tree Lighting Event on Dec. 3 (6 – 9 pm).

Forty-three Palm Beach County artists will showcase more than 80 pieces of artwork to suit a range of budgets ($25 – $250). The art does not exceed 18 by 24 inches in size. Artists include: Tony Arruza, Martha Ashtiani, Sara Augustin, Bruce Bain, Suzanne Barton, Cocoa, Sara Chang, Raymond Davila, Adrienne Davis, Gregory Dirr, Mike Freedman, Nicole Gallucio, Shari Gerson, Andrea Goldsmith, Carla Golembe, Susan Gray, Carol Haber, Andrew Hollimon, Franklin Ireland, Manny Jomok, Katrina Kacandes, Benjamin Kenagen, Teresa Korber, Deborah LaFogg-Docherty, Carl Landers, Lupe Lawrence, Marilyn Ludwig, Victoria Rose Martin, Melissa Mastrangelo, Jose Mendez, Kristin Miller, Susan Oakes, Dan Remmel, Lowell Schmidt, Shivon Schmitz , Herman Siegel, Noubar Vanlian, Carolien Vlaar, Nancy Whitney-Conway and Erin Wood.

The exhibition is part of the new initiative, recommended by the City’s Art Advisory Board and endorsed by the City Commission, that assists local artists to sell their work. The artist receives the full sale price less 10% for City credit card and other processing fees.