Boca Raton couple robbed in an early-morning invasion

A Boca Raton couple was robbed at gunpoint.

As reported by WPTV, the robbery occurred Dec. 10.

The robbery occurred in the 300 block of Northeast Fifth Drive at 1:15 a.m.

Police Spokeswoman Jessica Desir states that a resident in the home heard noises coming from the living room.

When the resident went to investigate, he found two men who held him at gunpoint and demanded money.

Police state that the resident gave the robbers money, but the intruders demanded more and invaded the bedroom.

One of the intruders placed a hand on the victim’s wife and a struggle ensued. Both victims were repeatedly punched by the robbers, causing injuries.

The intruders fled the scene through the back of the home with cash, various pieces of jewelry and a purse.

Police state that at least two children were sleeping in their bedrooms at the time of the robbery but did not witness it.

The robbers were described to be about 5-foot-11 and wearing black masks. Police also state that one intruder was wearing a white shirt and had short curly hair. The other person was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Police are asking anyone who has information on the incident to contact Detective Scott Hanley at (561)–338-1344.