Beat the Holiday Stress With Cheese-Pleasing Recipes and Fun

(StatePoint) It’s become an annual tradition that as soon as we bid adieu to chrysanthemums, the cornucopias and the turkey dinner, the frantic countdown to Christmas begins. From the countless holiday soirees and batches of bulk baking, to battling the crowds in a futile attempt to secure the most sought-after toy, or remembering to move the elf each night, ‘tis the season to be exhausted.

This year, whether you’re hosting a yuletide bash or looking for simple and satisfying ways to feed the family, consider taking a break from the madness with “55 Days of Cheesemas,” which offers not only a lineup of easy, cheesy and crowd-pleasing recipes, but also a chance to win daily prizes – many of which can help you in the kitchen this season. After whipping up a quick, yet delectable appetizer or side dish, sit back and escape the day’s hustle and bustle with a virtual game certain to summon childhood Christmas fun by visiting 55daysofcheesemas.com. Navigate a fast-paced obstacle course as an elf to deliver cheese and you’ll receive the chance to win prizes daily from the Borden Cheese Delicious Delivery game, including an Instacart gift card for $500.00.

Need some simple entertaining ideas? Here is one sanity-saving, cheeselicious recipe that is guaranteed to delight tastebuds and impress guests.

Cheesy Pimento Wheels

These zesty, bite-sized, baked pinwheels are loaded with creamy pimento cheese, serving as the quintessential appetizer at any holiday celebration.

Ingredients:

Yields: 18 wheels

• 16 ounces Borden Shredded Cheese (Triple Cheddar, or any mix of Sharp, Mild or Monterey Jack)

• 4 ounces softened cream cheese

• 1/3 cup mayonnaise

• 4 ounces diced pimentos (drained)

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon black ground pepper

• 1 large egg

• 2 tablespoons water

• 2 sheets puff pastry (thawed)

Directions:

Combine the shredded cheese with softened cream cheese and mayonnaise in a medium size bowl. Stir together to create a consistent texture. Add the diced pimentos, salt and pepper, and stir. Add the egg and water in a small bowl, and whisk to combine. Brush the egg wash over the top of the puff pastry. Spoon the pimento cheese on top, spreading it out into a consistent layer. Roll the puff pastry carefully to create a roll. Then gently slice the roll into 1-inch-long sections using a sharp knife. Lay the rolls into a baking sheet lined with a silicone baking mat or foil. Make sure to not crowd the rolls or they will stick to each other while baking. Bake for 20 minutes at the temperature indicated on the puff pastry package, until rolls are golden, and the cheese is bubbly. Cool for about 5 minutes and then remove the rolls from the pan.

To find more inspiration for tasty sides, flavorful entrees and breakfasts for a crowd, visit bordencheese.com/cheesemas.

With crowd-pleasing recipe ideas and chances to win prizes, a season traditionally filled with soirees, shopping and stress can be made a little tastier and little more fun.