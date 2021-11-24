Vikings DE Everson Griffen refuses to leave home after firearm incident

Everson Griffen, defensive end for the Minnesota Vikings, refuses to leave his home after posting a series of disturbing Instagram videos.

As reported by ESPN, the posts mention Griffen claiming that someone was in his home and trying to kill him.

The Minnetrista Police Department states that Griffen called 911 after 3 a.m. on Nov. 24 from his home.

Griffen claims that someone was in his home and asked for assistance from authorities. Griffen told the 911 dispatcher that he fired a weapon but that no one was injured.

Law enforcement and Vikings psychologists have been in contact with Griffen since 7 a.m. but Griffen has refused to come out of his home. Police state that they could not find the intruder in Griffen’s residence.

Griffen’s Instagram posts, which have since been deleted, show him inside his home with a pistol that is said to belong to him.

“I’ve still got clips left. This is my gun, .45 Wilson Combat, registered to me. I bought all my bullets around town. Dalvin Cook helped me purchase this gun. It all belongs to me, and they are registered to me. I know exactly where I bought them. I’ve got the card I have them on. I have everything,” says Griffen in an Instagram video.

Police are sure that Griffen is alone in his residence and are working with the defensive end to resolve the situation.

“Vikings representatives and the team’s mental health professionals have been on-site at Everson Griffen’s home since early this morning and are cooperating with law enforcement. Our only concern at this time is the safety and well-being of Everson and his family. We will have further comment at the appropriate time,” says police in a statement.