Urgent Race to Save Boca’s Wayne Barton Center by Christmas

The Wayne Barton Study Center, a lifeline to thousands of underserved families throughout Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade Counties is facing foreclosure due to the pandemic.

Boca Raton, FL – For the past 22 years, the nonprofit, located in the historically low-income area of Boca Raton’s Pearl City, has been providing hot meals, homework assistance, college scholarship and crime prevention programs, along with other vital assistance to hundreds of children across the tri-county area.



Now, the COVID-19 pandemic has placed the Center’s existence in question. With sponsors pulling back amid financial insecurity, and lack of income from event rentals, the Center is in danger of foreclosure.



To save the building and to keep operations running, the Center’s founder, former Boca Raton police officer and laureate of two presidential awards Wayne Barton needs to raise $3 million by Christmas.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help save the Center. Click here to view and share.

WAYNE BARTON CENTER TO GIVE AWAY THOUSANDS OF TURKEYS IN FT. LAUDERDALE AND BOCA RATON – NOV. 20 + 23

Despite impending foreclosure, the Center will not abandon the community this Thanksgiving.

On what might be the Center’s last year holding its annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaways, the Center plans to give out 100,000 lbs. of food over two days in Ft. Lauderdale and Boca Raton together with its partners.

Nov. 20 in Fort Lauderdale

– Grocery & Turkey Giveaway 9am-Noon

Wayne Barton Study Center’s Good News of Christ Ministries in partnership with the city of Fort Lauderdale is having a free drive-thru with 5,000 meals at The Sanctuary Church, 1400 N. Federal Highway. No walk-ups. Call Pastor Black at 954-564-7600.

Nov. 23 in Boca Raton

– Grocery & Turkey Giveaway 4pm-6pm

Location: Wayne Barton Study Center

269 NE 14th St, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Approximately 2,500 – 3,000 meals will be provided.

I would love to connect you with Mr. Barton and a local family and hope that you will share this story with the wider South Florida community to help save this lifeline for hundreds of children who depend on it.