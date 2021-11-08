The official “Spider-Man: No Way Home” poster is released

Image courtesy of Deadline Hollywood

The official poster for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has been released. As reported by Deadline Hollywood, the poster was posted on the movie’s official Twitter page.

The new movie is expected to show the return of the villain Doc Ock from the 2004 Spider-Man film.

The poster shows Tom Holland’s SPider-Man surrounded by Doc Ock’s tentacles.

In the background, there is a picture of Green Goblin and a bolt of lightning which can be a salute to Jamie Foxx’s Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

There is also a cloud of sand that can hint at the reappearance of Sandman from Spider-Man 3.

A logline states that for the first time in cinematic history, Spider-Man is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life and the risks of being a superhero.

When he asks for Doctor Strange’s help things become even more dangerous and force him to discover what it means to be Spider-Man.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be directed by Jon Watts and will start overseas rollout on Dec. 15. The movie will debut in North America Dec. 17 and exclusively in theaters.