The Best Warm Weather Shoe Styles for Maximum Comfort

As comfort continues to reign supreme for clothing and accessories, it’s easier than ever to incorporate on-trend pieces into stylish yet casual outfits. Even though we may not be dressing up as much, there are still plenty of ways to ensure your unique style preference shines through – and footwear can be a great place to start when updating the wardrobe!

From comfortable sandals and casual sneakers to slip-ons, these shoe pairings are ideal whether walking around the neighborhood, enjoying a socially distanced event, or leading a Zoom meeting.

To complement soft, loose-fitting garments. With different colors, patterns, and profiles to choose from, Vans lace-up or slip-on styles can complete any casual-inspired outfit. Use the slim-silhouetted shoe to complement loose-fitting garments like tailored chinos, maxi dresses, or skirts with elastic waists.

For joggers and casual dresses. Finding a sandal that works equally well with joggers and flowy dresses is no easy feat, but Teva’s original universal outdoor sandal for women checks all the boxes. It has a cushioned footbed, and the bottom includes a rubber sole for traction. The multi-colored straps work with an array of hues, but it also comes in several other color options to match casual attire.

To pair with jeans, a t-shirt, and an oversized cardigan. With the air conditioner on overload, it can be easy to long for that fuzzy slipper feeling. When the home or office starts to get chilly, Crocs has the perfect shoe to try. The brand offers a classic women’s clog that features a soft, fuzzy liner for feet. Additionally, a plethora of colors are available to coordinate with a jeans and t-shirt look. Xappeal also offers a slide option adorned with fur-like material for the ultimate in cozy comfort.

“Though many of us are still spending the majority of the day working, exercising, and taking classes online from home, clothing and accessories still afford us the opportunity to enjoy current fashion trends that are easy on our feet,” says Alyson Stanley, buyer for national retailer, Rack Room Shoes. “These outfit and shoe pairings can maximize comfort while embracing the current fashion trends.”