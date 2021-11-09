Spring is Here — Along With the Harshest Allergy Season Yet

Experts predict allergy season to be exceptionally severe this spring, according to the Allergy & Asthma Network. Rising global temperatures and a forecast of warm, dry air this spring after a winter of heavy snow could significantly increase pollen production. This comes after a year many people spent mostly indoors in quarantine.

As you head outside to enjoy the spring weather, allergens like pollen may come as a shock to the system. Spring allergens, which can lead to chronic and troublesome symptoms, such as respiratory irritation, itchy eyes, and nasal congestion, impact millions of Americans.

“After over a year spent in the confines of our homes during the pandemic, we want to spend as much time outdoors as we can this spring,” says nationally renowned natural health physician and best-selling author, Dr. Fred Pescatore. “Don’t let allergies ruin your long-awaited spring. There are steps you can take to alleviate your allergy symptoms.”

• Rinse Your Eyes. Allergies can cause burning, itching, and tearing in our eyes as well as swelling of the eyelids. Washing your eyes with clean water or an eye wetting product moistens them to provide relief when they are dry and irritated. It also removes allergens that cause eye inflammation.

• Wash Your Clothes Often. When worn outdoors, your clothes can carry small particles back into your home and cause more exposure and allergic reaction. Washing your clothes and taking a shower after outdoor activity can remove lingering allergens.

• Manage Your Stress Levels. Stress can be a powerful force on your physical and mental well-being, and it can pile on quickly. Stress hormones can negatively impact the immune system, increase oxidative stress levels, and inflame seasonal allergy symptoms. When you start to feel stressed, stop and take a breath. If you can, take a walk. Getting quality sleep also helps reduce the effects of stress.

• Add a?Natural Supplement. Try adding a natural anti-inflammatory daily oral supplement. Pycnogenol, an extract from French maritime pine bark, is shown in research to reduce the body’s response to histamines without the side effects typically experienced with allergy medications, such as drowsiness. Studies show that supplementing daily with Pycnogenol can substantially reduce the symptoms associated with seasonal allergies, like burning, itchy, or watering eyes, and stuffy, runny, or itchy nose.

“For the many people seeking alternatives to conventional treatment for seasonal allergies, Pycnogenol may represent an effective and completely natural solution, void of any side-effects,” says Dr. Pescatore. Pycnogenol is available in more than 800 products sold in stores and online. To learn more, visit pycnogenol.com.

With a tough allergy season ahead, remember these tips to manage your allergy symptoms and enjoy the spring season you deserve.