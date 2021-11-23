Sixth Annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball Drew 450 Guests to Benefit the Health & Wellness Needs of Boca Nonprofits

The Sixth Annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball, the first black-tie charity event held at The Boca Raton this season drew 450 guests to celebrate City’s long, rich history and legacy while raising monies for the Club’s “Service Above Self” Grant Program that serves the health and wellness needs of Boca Raton’s nonprofits. The evening presented by the Rotary Club Downtown Boca recognized Boca Raton’s mayors, city, business and community leaders who have exemplified Rotary International’s motto, “Service Above Self.” The highlight of the evening was the annual presentation of the George Long Awards to three visionaries who have elevated the community.

After almost two years with the Covid-19 pandemic, the event once again drew Boca Raton’s “Who’s Who” of civic, business, tourism, community and philanthropic stakeholders and visionaries – past and present – spanning more than five decades of commitment and contributions. At the MasquerAid themed event elaborate masquerade masks were given to each guest as they entered the blue-and-gold clad ballroom as professional dancers Scott Lappin and Denise Lazo performed to “Masquerade” from Phantom of the Opera. Guests danced to the live music of Soul Survivors, and Boca’s own Billboard recording artist Kendra Erika performed the National Anthum and two songs from Phantom of the Opera prior to a live auction led by auctioneer Joe Girvan of Alpert Enterprises.There was much phototaking at Valet Sponsor Excell Auto/Karma Palm Beach’s ballroom display of McLaren, Karma and Porsche automobiles.

The 2021 George E. Long Awards – named for the City’s first appointed mayor in 1924 – designed by Tiffany & Co. and sponsored by Florida Power & Light were presented by club members and

Co-Chairs Ingrid Fulmer and Jonathan Whitney and Jon Kaye whose firm Kaye Communications PR & Marketing produced the Mayors Ball.

To several rounds of applause filled the room as the George Long Prism Awards were presented to those who have long championed the tradition of bringing visionary ideas and transformation to Boca Raton. Recipients were (non-profit) Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum accepted by executive director Mary Csar, (for-profit) Office Depot accepted by Alex Price National Director, Community Investment and (Individual) Arlene Herson. A new Health & Wellness Visionary Award was established by RCDBR and presented during the program by Ingrid Fulmer to honor and in memory of Dr. Ira Gelb; on behalf of June Gelb, it was accepted by Florida Atlantic University President Dr. John Kelly.

Leading sponsors this year included Wechsler Foundation, ADT, Sun Capital Partners, Marta & James Batmasian Family Foundation, Penn-Florida Companies, Excell Auto Group/Karma Palm Beach, GEO Group, E. M. Lynn Foundation, Boca Raton Airport Authority, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Modernizing Medicine, Sklar Furnishings, Transworld Business Advisors, FPL, Konis Family Dental, Cristino Fine Jewlery, Schmidt Family Foundation Scott Grody Travel and Kaye Communications, and The Law Offices of Pam Higer Polani.

The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton, (the largest Rotary club in District 6930) is dedicated to impacting the Boca Raton Community through the efforts of “Service Above Self.” Its main mission is to support the Health and Wellness needs of its community and related initiatives of Rotary International. For more information about the Club, including how to become a member, visit www.rotarydowntownbocaraton.org