SERVE OTHERS WHEREVER YOU ARE, WHEREVER YOU GO! S L

Published On: Tue, Nov 30th, 2021

— Another video blog is posted! In ‘SERVE OTHERS WHEREVER YOU ARE, WHEREVER YOU GO!’ I talk about where and when we serve God and others. ‘When does our service begin?’ ‘Where do we serve?’ I propose an answer to these questions by using an illustration that, I hope, will make you think about what serving in the world really is! My main talk is enhanced with music and additional footage. Make sure you subscribe to my channel! S.L.

