Opening Weekend for Winterfest Holiday Golf at Boomers Boca Raton

Chamber Member Update

This is a NEW immersive holiday mini golf experience with live holiday characters and walk-thru holiday scenes, all while playing miniature golf surrounded by twinkling holiday lights. Guests will choose the “Naughty” or “Nice” miniature golf course. The “Naughty” course is full of impish twists while the “Nice” course is full of holiday delight.

Guest will also feel the season come to life with a winter snowfall! It’s a perfect outdoor holiday activity fun for all ages!

This is a Limited Ticket Event on Fridays and Saturdays from Now until Jan. 1 (excludes Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve).

Time Slots: 6pm to close

Reservations prior to arrival are strongly encouraged. Walk up will be based on availability.

Boca Raton Winterfest – Boomers Parks

Please contact Beth Twisler, Director of Sales & Marketing at [email protected]

for additional information or to arrange for an onsite interview or live feed.