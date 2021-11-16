New Ways Families With Kids Can Go Green

Having kids can mean having a lot of stuff, not all of which is made from eco-friendly materials. However, if you’re like many parents, you want your children to have a clean, healthy planet to live in when they grow up. Going green while parenting might sound challenging, but it’s definitely not impossible. These tips and insights can help get you started:

Reusable Food Packaging

With a little creativity, you can ditch the plastic utensils, baggies and single-use beverage containers at lunchtime. To substantially reduce your family’s plastic waste, switch to organic, reusable lunchboxes featuring partitions and tightly-fitting, leak-proof lids. Keep kids hydrated with easy-to-clean stainless steel water bottles or thermoses. Finally, rethink the types of products you buy most often. Rather than opting for snacks pre-packed in single-serving plastic, instead buy favorite items in bulk and wrap smaller portions in reusable, compostable wrapping.

Eco-Friendly Play

Some of your children’s favorite toy brands are already going green, making it easy to make playtime eco-friendly. One example of a leader in the industry is electronic learning toy company VTech, which is committed to sustainability and has plans to replace its fossil-based blister packaging with plant-based alternatives in 99% of its electronic learning products by 2025. Additionally, the brand is launching a variety of green electronic learning products later this year as part of its commitment to replace fossil-based plastics with sustainable alternatives by 2030.

New eco-friendly toy options from VTech include the Sort & Recycle Ride-on Truck, which not only highlights the importance of protecting the environment through play, but is made of 90% reclaimed plastic, as well as three new vehicles in the popular Go! Go! Smart Wheels line, all made of 85% plant-based plastic. Its LeapFrog line will include the Choppin’ Fun Learning Pot with food pieces made of 85% plant-based plastic while two new wooden toys, Touch & Learn Nature ABC Board and Interactive Wooden Animal Puzzle, will include wood from responsibly-managed forests certified by Forest Stewardship Council.

The brand’s partnership with TerraCycle also provides an easy way for consumers to recycle its electronic learning products. To learn more about VTech’s sustainability efforts, visit vtechcares.com.

Composting

Composting is a simple way to reduce waste and teach children about how they can positively impact the environment. Start by setting up a compost bin and work with your children to identify ingredients that can be added to it. A good compost recipe includes materials such as dry leaves, household waste like vegetable scraps, coffee grounds and eggshells, and a layer of soil. Add some water and watch as science comes to life. Kids will love seeing their compost turn to soil over time and allowing them to be hands on throughout the process teaches them the concept of recycling in a realistic and relatable way.

With a few simple tweaks, parents can make choices that better protect the environment, while setting a great example for kids.