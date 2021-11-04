Jack Eichel is traded from Sabers to Golden Knights

Image courtesy of Bleacher Report

Jack Eichel has been traded to the Vegar Golden Knights.

As reported by Bleacher Report, Eichel is being traded in the 2021 National Hockey League draft.

Eichel will also be undergoing artificial disk replacement surgery before joining his new team in the near future.

He is hopeful to be returning to the ice inf our months.

“I’d be lying to say that things have moved smoothly since my injury. There’s been a bit of a disconnect between myself and the organization. It’s been tough at times. Right now, for me, the most important thing is just trying to get healthy, figure out a way to be available to play hockey next year, wherever that might be,” says Eichel.

Once Eichel recovers from his injury, he’s expected to slot as top-line center with Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone in Vegas.