FAU University Galleries Presents “2021 Biennial Faculty Art Exhibition”

Boca Raton, FL – The University Galleries in the Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters at Florida Atlantic University will present the “2021 Biennial Faculty Art Exhibition” from Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 through Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in the Schmidt Center Gallery, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton campus. An opening reception will take place on Friday, Nov. 12 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Schmidt Center Gallery. All programs, including the opening reception, are free and open to the public. Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases and the delta variant, all patrons regardless of vaccination status are expected to wear masks while indoors in any FAU facilities, including classrooms. Anyone exhibiting flu-like symptoms (coughing, fever, shortness of breath) will be asked to leave the venue to support the safety and protection of the university community.

This exhibition features the works of more than 20 FAU faculty members who simultaneously continue their practice as professional artists. Participating artists include faculty from FAU’s Department of Visual Arts and Art History and the School of Communication and Multimedia Studies within the Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters; the School of Architecture within the College for Design and Social Inquiry; and the Harriet L. Wilkes Honors College. The exhibition presents a variety of media including drawing, painting, sculpture, installation, photography and digital media. Many of the faculty artists have had solo and group exhibitions in local, national and international venues while others have works featured in major private and museum collections.

The University Galleries have an active Museum Education Program offering interactive exhibition tours for schools and other groups by appointment. The Galleries’ Museum Education Program is recognized by the School District of Palm Beach County as an approved field experience provider. For more information contact Kaila Rutherford, Museum Education Coordinator, at [email protected].

The University Galleries are open Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. The Schmidt Center Gallery is located in the Performing Arts building (building 51), near the Living Room Theaters. The Ritter Art Gallery is in building 39, on the second floor of the Breezeway, east of the Wimberly Library. Daytime visitors can obtain a temporary one-day parking pass online for $5 at http://parking.fau.edu, or in person at the Information Booth at FAU’s main entrance. Visitors can also use the parking meters which cost $2 per hour. Meters can be paid by downloading the Parkmobile app, or with credit card, debit card or exact paper currency (no change is given). Parking for the opening event is free in designated parking lots.

2021-22 University Galleries Exhibitions and Programs are supported by the Isadore and Kelly Friedman University Galleries Fund; Cultural Council for Palm Beach County; and Florida Department of State Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on the Arts and Culture. Museum Education Programs made possible by the Kaye Arts Integration Endowment.

For additional information, visit www.fau.edu/galleries or call 561-297-2661.

