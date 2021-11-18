Carey Family Foundation to Host Father and Daughter Dance

Boca Raton, FL – Join Miami Dolphins Alum Vernon Carey and his two daughters for a Winter Wonderland Father and Daughter Dance on Saturday, December 4th from 6 pm to 9 pm. The fun filled event will take place at the Broward Center for Performing Arts in the Potter Ballroom (201 SW 5thAvenue, Fort Lauderdale).

Tickets are $100 for a father and daughter duo and $25 for each additional daughter. Entry includes dinner, dessert, valet parking, activities, dancing and entertainment. Attire for the event is holiday festive.

“We want to give Fathers and their Daughters in the South Florida community a memorable and special holiday experience and we look forward to our fourth Father and Daughter Dance,” said Carey Family Foundation Founders Vernon and LaTavia Carey.

The Carey Family Foundation (formerly the Vernon Carey Foundation) creates programs and provides support to encourage the improvement of our youth. These programs are designed to enhance educational and recreational development and economic opportunities within the community.

For more information on the Carey Family Foundation or to register, please visit CareyFamilyFoundation.org or Instagram @CareyFamilyFoundation or call (954) 298-8784.