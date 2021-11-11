Boca Woods Country Club Supports Boca Helping Hands

Boca Raton, FL – Boca Woods Country Club members came together for a great

cause, collecting food and donations for Boca Helping Hands Thanksgiving Box Brigade. This year

members donated 34 boxes and $14,691 to the cause.

Boca Woods Philanthropic Co-Chair, Annie Berman said “Run by a small, committed staff and the

devoted time of volunteers, Boca Helping Hands is an organization that does so much for so many. Our

members are honored to be a part of the Thanksgiving Box Brigade, and to come together as a club,

giving back to our local community”.

For more information on Boca Helping Hands, go to www.bocahelpinghands.org.