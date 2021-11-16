Boca Raton Public Library Announces New Butterfly Garden

At Pondhawk Natural Area Adjacent To Spanish River Library

Boca Raton, FL – Boca Raton Public Library is pleased to announce a new butterfly garden located at Pondhawk Natural Area, which is adjacent to the Spanish River Library. The butterfly garden is an exciting addition to the ongoing partnership between the Library, the Palm Beach County Department of Environmental Resources Management, the City of Boca Raton Recreation Services, and the Friends of the Boca Raton Public Library. Pondhawk is already home to the Library’s award winning StoryWalk, which provides a children’s storybook along a nature trail. Now, people of all ages will enjoy beautiful plants, butterflies, caterpillars, and moths in the butterfly garden located at the entrance to StoryWalk.

All the plants in the butterfly garden are native to Florida. Nectar-producing plants attract butterflies and other animal pollinators, while other plants, such as milkweed, provide nourishment for caterpillars. The garden also includes salvia, dune sunflowers, coonties, and more. Visitors to the garden may spot a variety of butterflies, including the zebra longwing, monarch, gulf fritillary, and atala. Although the butterfly garden was just planted in October, caterpillars and butterflies have already been spotted!

The 79-acre Pondhawk Natural Area is maintained by the Palm Beach County Department of Environmental Resources Management. Pondhawk includes a 12-foot-wide multiuse trail for walkers and bicyclists with stunning views of Blue Lake and the birds, lizards and other wildlife that make their home in the 8-acre wetland restoration project. An observation platform provides a close-up look at the wetlands. Pondhawk is open from sunrise to sunset, 365 days a year, and can be accessed through the west parking lot at Spanish River Library.