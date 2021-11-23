Actors Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon announce pregnancy and engagement

Korean actors Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon announce their plans to get married to fans.

As reported by The Indian Express, the couple had started dating publicly in 2018.

The couple states that they will be getting married in a private ceremony in January 2022. The two actors announced their pregnancy and engagement to fans in a letter.

“I’m very nervous to be sharing this news today, and on one hand, I’m worried that you might be very surprised by this sudden news. But I still wanted to tell all of you first,” says Park Shin Hye.

“I am getting married to the person I have been in a relationship with for a long time. He has been a source of support for a long time and embraced all of the shortcomings of the person Park Shin Hye, and I would like to begin a life as a married couple with him,” continues Park Shin Hye.

She then states that she is expecting a child with Choi Tae Joon, her soon-to-be husband. Choi Tae Joon also shared the news with fans.

“I feel cautious saying this, we were blessed with a baby while preparing for the new chapter in our lives. You may have been surprised by the sudden news, but I wanted to let you know before anyone else, so I am conveying my heartfelt feelings through my incomplete writing,” says Choi Tae Joon.

Choi Tae Joon was seen in the Korean drama So I Married the Anti-Fan. Park Shin Hye was last seen in the Korean drama Sisyphus: The Myth.