The FASFA opens for college financial aid

The Federal Application for Federal Student Aid, or FASFA, opens today for college students.

As reported by York News-Times, October 1 is the annual start day to apply for the FASFA.

FASFA is one of the forms the U.S. Department of Education uses to determine student loan eligibility, grants and work-study funds.

College students must fill out the FASFA every year that they’re enrolled to receive federal aid.

For students that are considered dependents, they must submit their financial information and their parents’ financial information. Applicants will be using tax information from 2020 to apply for aid this year. The aid will be applied to the 2022-2023 school year.

York News-Times suggests that people remain calm while applying for the FASFA. “You do not need to rush to file the FAFSA today, or even in the next week. But you should plan to complete it this fall, and depending on the state you live in, possibly this month,” their website states.

It’s also recommended that all college students apply for the FASFA if they need federal aid, regardless of the student’s income. To apply for the FASFA, visit the Federal Student Aid website.