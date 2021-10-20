South Florida Symphony Orchestra Named Partner In The Arts For The Parker

Music Director Sebrina Alfonso leads South Florida Symphony Orchestra, recently named the first Partner in the Arts at The Parker (Parker Playhouse), an affiliated venue of the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Photo: Steven Shires

Historic Milestone Achieved for 24-year-old Cultural Institution

Boca Raton, FL – South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO) has been named a Partner in the Arts for The Parker, the newly renovated iconic theater in Fort Lauderdale, which is an affiliated venue of the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

“We’re delighted to welcome South Florida Symphony Orchestra as the first Partner in the Arts at The Parker,” said Kelley Shanley, Broward Center president and CEO. “This partnership is based on the artistic excellence of the orchestra as well as the alignment of our missions. We share a true commitment to building community through the arts,” he added. “SFSO has captivated audiences in South Florida for close to 25 years with its distinctive performances, award-winning artistry and transformative educational initiatives that complement our programming. We look forward to working together at The Parker to enrich and engage our audiences in exciting new ways.”

The curtain will rise on SFSO’s 2021/22 season on November 17 at its new home, The Parker, which has recently completed a stunning $30 million renovation, enhancing the patron experience on many levels. The opening performance features Berlioz’ Roman Carnival Overture; Ravel’s vibrant orchestration of Mussorgsky’s musical art gallery, Pictures at an Exhibition; and a 100th birthday celebration in honor of Astor Piazzolla, featuring The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires (Las Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas) performed byviolinist Siwoo Kim.

“This is an historic milestone for South Florida Symphony Orchestra and we’re honored to have been selected as a Partner in the Arts for The Parker,” said Jacqueline Lorber, president and CEO of South Florida Symphony Orchestra. “Maestra Sebrina Alfonso, one of the arts’ elite female conductors, brings an unmatched passion and dedication to every performance. She is a champion of modern-day composers and takes great pride in the diversity of our organization. We look forward to continuing our journey of introducing the thrill of dynamic and curated classical music to South Florida residents and visitors, alike.”

This designation as a Partner in the Arts places SFSO in the company of esteemed ensembles such as Broadway Across America, Florida Grand Opera and Miami City Ballet with long-standing partnerships with the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. The Broward Center has managed Parker Playhouse as an affiliated venue since 2005 and recently led the way in transforming the venue with a commitment to ensuring its cultural legacy for the next generation.

About South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO)

Founded in 1997 in Key West by Music Director Maestra Sebrina María Alfonso, the now Wilton Manors-based South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO) is dedicated to providing enriching cultural music experiences to residents and visitors in Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Guided by the belief that music is pivotal to thriving communities, SFSO brings vibrancy and engagement with the arts via innovative programming and transformative educational initiatives. A pioneer in its commitment to symphonic music for underserved communities, its Symphony in the Schools program has touched the lives of more than 85,000 students since its inception in 1997. SFSO was recently named the first Partner in the Arts for The Parker by the Broward Center for the Performing Arts and has been recognized by the Broward County Cultural Division as a “Major Cultural Institution,” one of only a handful of organizations to be so honored. For a performance schedule and season tickets, visit southfloridasymphony.org, call (954) 522-8445 or email [email protected].

About The Parker

Introducing The Parker. Parker Playhouse, reimagined for a new era.The stage is set for entertainment at its best at The Parker where concerts, classical music, theater, dance, comedy and more all shine in the spotlight at Fort Lauderdale’s iconic heritage venue. Beautifully renovated, The Parker offers the ultimate theater experience from the soaring grand entrance of the S. Donald Sussman Lobby to the warm elegance of Lillian S. Wells Hall with its wide rows, continental seating, and remarkable acoustics and sightlines. Enhanced hospitality spaces including the new Haller Lounge offer ample opportunities for audiences to enjoy culture, cocktails and conversation throughout the theater. The Parker, an affiliated venue of the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, is located in Holiday Park at 707 N.E. Eighth Street in Fort Lauderdale, For more information, visit ParkerPlayhouse.com.

About the Broward Center for the Performing Arts

One of America’s premier performing arts venues, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts presents more than 700 performances each year to more than 700,000 patrons, showcasing a wide range of exciting cultural programming and events. Guest experiences at the Broward Center include the all-inclusive Spirit Club Level, special events in the Huizenga Pavilion, waterfront dining at Marti’s New River Bistro and innovative classes and workshops for all ages at the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center. With one of the largest arts in education programs in the United States, the Broward Center serves more than 130,000 students annually. The Broward Performing Arts Foundation, Inc. receives and maintains funds to sustain, develop and secure the future of the Broward Center. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. For more information, visit BrowardCenter.org.