Master Chorale of South Florida brings Mozart to town – for adults and kids

From Beethoven to Broadway, Bach to Bernstein, the Master Chorale of South Florida performs works by the full range of beloved classical and contemporary composers, along with some lighter fare.

The Master Chorale is a highly select, auditioned ensemble comprised of singers from Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties. Originally founded in 2003, the Chorale is thriving under artistic director and conductor Brett Karelin.

The Master Chorale communicates the transformative and unifying power of choral music by performing a rich and varied repertoire.

Since its premiere performance of Mozart’s Requiem (in honor of the Florida Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus), the Master Chorale has delighted South Florida audiences with classical music’s greatest works.

These have included Handel’s Messiah, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, Brahms’ Ein Deutches Requiem, Verdi’s Requiem, Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms, Haydn’s Lord Nelson Mass and Bach’s Mass in B Minor.

In response to audience demand, the Chorale recently added a concert of lighter music to its yearly concert series, performing such delights as Broadway favorites, movie music and the tunes of Gilbert & Sullivan.

In addition to its own concert series, the Master Chorale is in high demand for featured guest performances with other musical organizations. Throughout its history, the Chorale has collaborated with the Cleveland Orchestra, New World Symphony, Russian National Orchestra, Andrea Bocelli, Itzhak Perlman, Franz Welser-Most, Giancarlo Guerrero and James Judd, among many others.

The Master Chorale is an avid proponent of maintaining a strong cultural fabric in South Florida and supports its community by engaging local solo artists, orchestras and other nonprofit organizations.

Performances begin with “Mozart and More,” Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. at the Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church, Fort Lauderdale, and Nov. 21, 4 p.m. at the University Theater on the Florida Atlantic University campus in Boca Raton.

A free family concert, “Meet Mr. Mozart,” will be held Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church.

Next up is the “Holiday Soiree,” Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the Riverview Ballroom at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale.

After that is “the Best of Broadway,” March 4, 2022 at 8 p.m. in the Amaturo Theatre in the Broward Center for the Performing Arts and March 6, 4 p.m., at the University Theater at FAU in Boca Raton.

The season concludes with a performance of “Carmina Burana” May 6 at 8 p.m. at the Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church, Fort Lauderdale, and May 8 at 4 p.m. at the University Theater at FAU in Boca Raton.

A free show for kiddies, called “Carmina for Kids,” will be held on May 7 at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church.

Visit MasterChoraleofSouthFlorida.org for tickets and details.

————— 30 ————–