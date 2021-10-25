Kellogg’s faces lawsuit over strawberry Pop-Tarts

Kellogg’s is facing a lawsuit because how the company markets its strawberry Pop-Tart is “misleading.”

As reported by Fox 8 News, Anita Haris is suing the company because the strawberry Pop-Tarts don’t have enough strawberries in them.

Harris claims that the toaster pastry mainly contains other fruits. The product’s nutrition label shows that the pastry has more pears and apples than strawberries.

Harris states in the lawsuit that the red coloring in the Pop-Tart gives the “false impression” that they have more strawberries than they do. She is demanding damages exceeding $5 million and wants the Pop-Tart label to be more accurate.

“Whether a toaster pastry contains only strawberries or merely some strawberries … is basic front label information consumers rely on when making quick decisions at the grocery store. Strawberries are the Product’s characterizing ingredient … (consumers) believe they are present in an amount greater than is the case,” the lawsuit states.

Kellogg’s has not commented on the lawsuit.