Is Your Teen Ready to Try Contacts? What to Know

(StatePoint) Did you know that nearly four out of five teens prefer contact lenses over glasses? With a new school year comes new routines and new responsibilities, making this a good time of year to make the switch. Here’s what to know about glasses, contacts and your teen’s eyes:

• Get checked: Teens should have their vision checked before the school year begins whether they currently wear glasses or contacts or not. Correcting vision problems is a must for setting your child up for success at school, but glasses might not be your child’s first choice.

• Consider glasses grief: Many schools are continuing to enforce mask mandates or are recommending them. If your teen is masking up at school, they will likely experience foggy glasses. Plus, with homecoming right around the corner, your child might want the option of contact lenses for their next big photo op.

• Convenience: Daily disposable contact lenses can be a good choice for young people. Because your teen will have a new pair of contact lenses each day, he or she won’t have to worry about cleaning and storing them.

• Know that moisture matters: Between texting with friends, scrolling through social media binge watching shows, gaming and school work, teens are online more than ever. All this increased digital device usage can contribute to a reduced blink rate that can lead to lens dryness. Even with a return to in-person learning this year, you can expect teens to be doing a lot of work on electronic devices. In fact, technology usage for students has increased more than 60% over the past year. With this in mind, it’s a good idea to opt for daily disposables that maintain moisture.

• Comfort is king: A contact lens that can provide your teen with all day comfort can help them keep up with a busy day of school, homework and after school activities.

• Next steps: Ask your doctor if your teen is a good candidate for contact lenses, and take time to consider whether they are responsible in other areas of their life.

For many teens, contacts are a natural choice, whether they’re gaming with friends or scoring goals, daily disposables can keep up with your teen’s lifestyle. This back-to-school season, consider making the switch.