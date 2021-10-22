Chamber Member Update

Ideal Nutrition is excited to announce the brand new Boca Raton storefront location is officially open. Our grand opening was October 16th. You can find it at 329 E Palmetto Park Rd. This is our third location in south Florida, and we are hoping to continue to expand. Our other locations include downtown West Palm Beach and Palm Beach Gardens.

Ideal Nutrition is a healthy meal delivery service with an option of in-store purchase. Our goal is to provide delicious and healthy meals to you with no hassle. You can order on our website idealnutritionnow.com. On the website you can choose whether you want to join our subscription service or make a one-time order. Subscribers get free delivery! Once you select your meals you can decide if you’d like to pick them up at one of our now three locations, or you can have them delivered.

Locations we deliver to: Palm Beach County, Broward County, Martin County, St Lucie County, Miami.

If you choose to pick up your meals in store, you’ll be greeted and taken care of by our amazing staff. You’ll also have the option to purchase our healthy snacks, energy drinks and more. You’ll for sure want to stop by our store at least once to check it out. Take instagram worthy pictures/videos in front of our grass wall! And check out the in-store only items.

Stop by our new Boca Raton store today! You can walk in, buy your meal on the spot, heat it up with our in-store microwaves and take a seat at our tables. Relax and enjoy your lunch.

Store location: 329 E Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, Florida 33432.

Hours of operation: Monday: 9 am-7 pm, Tuesday-Friday: 9 am- 6 pm and Saturday-Sunday: 9 am- 5 pm.

https://idealnutritionnow.com/

Phone: 888-557-2018

Email: [email protected]