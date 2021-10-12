Design Do’s & Don’ts: Embrace the Year’s Top Interior Design Trends

The COVID-19 pandemic permanently evolved our definition of “home,” inspiring us to reconsider how we use and live in our spaces. For many, it’s no longer just the place where we relax and regroup at the end of the day – it’s also an office, daycare, eatery, gym or classroom.

Whether you’re looking to create balance and boundaries between work and play or simply want to turn over a new leaf, there’s never been a more perfect time to commit to switching things up with major home design updates and DIY projects.

The thought of overhauling your home’s décor can be overwhelming, but finding inspiration in the year’s top trends – like the annual 2021 Design Trends developed by FrogTape in collaboration with celebrity interior designer Taniya Nayak – can help take the pressure off.

Follow these do’s and don’ts to achieve professional results while embracing 2021’s top interior design trends.

1. Do: Create a personal sanctuary. We could all use an in-home sanctuary where we can retreat, rest and ease our minds from uncertainty and anxiety. From a dedicated meditation room to a simple, quiet corner, using cozy layers and soothing colors can establish a tranquil environment to ground you on even the most hectic days.

2. Don’t: Shy away from colors. Don’t be afraid to incorporate colors in your home décor – especially in spaces designated for happy activities like after-work cocktails or fun with kids and pets. Vivid greens, pinks and blues, inspired by the outdoors, fruity drinks and blue skies, evoke joyful emotions. Create a sense of fun in your playroom, backyard or patio by incorporating cheerful hues, playful accessories and bright textiles. Use a high-quality painter’s tape like FrogTape to bring this trend to life with custom hand-painted planters or bold geometric accent walls.

3. Do: Use contrast to establish focal points. From adding a pop of bright color against a neutral tone to pairing light, airy textures against deep leathers, there are countless ways to create focal points using contrast throughout the home. This trend works especially well in kitchens, dining rooms and breakfast nooks. Embrace stunning, nature-inspired hues in eating areas by painting cabinets or an accent wall in a rich tone and displaying other colorful touches to catch your eye while you enjoy your meals.

4. Don’t: Settle for a dull work-from-home space. For those working from home into 2021 and beyond, establishing boundaries between work and play is critical. Whether you have a sprawling office or a small nook under a staircase, create a space that makes you excited to “go into work.” Combine neutral tones with punches of color to ignite your creativity while keeping you alert and focused throughout the day.

5. Do: Add your own personal twist. While design trends can serve as a great starting point to spark your inspiration, they’re meant to serve as more of a mood board than a rule book. Whether it’s a unique painting or an over-the-top accent wall, be sure to incorporate elements of your own style, interests and flair as you plan out your projects and designs.

With the right tools and inspiration, you can achieve professional results in your home redesign.