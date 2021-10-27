Boca Ballet Company opens 2021-22 season with Tchaikovsky’s ‘Nutcracker’

The Boca Ballet Company, located at 7630 NW 6th Ave., Boca Raton, has earned a high-ranked position among the top civic production companies in the country.

At the same time, the School of Boca Ballet Theatre, one of the few nonprofit dance education centers in the country, has garnered attention for its distinctive stair-step approach to training.

Boca Ballet Theatre has been committed to training aspiring dance students, presenting professional productions with world-class guest artists, inspiring the community through successful outreach programs and providing service programs to meet dancer advancement needs.

Co-Artistic Directors Dan Guin and Jane Tyree – a husband and wife team — bring a wealth of professional experience and a compelling vision to the operation.

Boca Ballet Theatre is dedicated to the preservation of ballet as a culturally and historically significant art form. For more than 30 years, it has served as a living archive of ballet history.

“We see it as our duty to preserve and share this cultural history not only with our dancers but with the members of our community who might not have the privilege or ability to visit the professional ballet companies that stage these significant works,” said Guin and Tyree.

The Boca Ballet announces its 2021-22 schedule, beginning with its annual production of “The Nutcracker,” presented by Martin and Edith Stein, showcasing choreography by Guin and a talented cast of dancers, including professional guest artists from around the world. It features sweeping sets and exquisite costumes along with the iconic music of Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

The show, which will feature principal guest artists Sasha De Sola and Aaron Robinson from the San Francisco Ballet, is scheduled Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 27 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. at Olympic Heights Performing Arts Theater, 20101 Lyons Road, Boca Raton. For information, visit www.bocaballet.org or call 561-995-0709.

To become a season ticket holder, contact the Boca Ballet Theatre box office at 561-995-0709

Other shows this season are:

Spring Curation

Saturday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 8 at 2 p.m.

Olympic Heights Performing Arts Theater

Enjoy Mother’s Day weekend with this mixed repertory concert. A delightful blend of classical and contemporary pieces, Spring Curation offers something for everyone to enjoy as we explore different genres of dance.

The Sleeping Beauty

Saturday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 31 at 2 p.m.

Countess de Hoernle Theatre at Spanish River High School

Widely regarded as one of Marius Petipa’s master works, The Sleeping Beauty features classical ballet at its finest. With a spectacular array of fairy tale characters, drama, and sparkling dancing, this ballet is simply unmissable.

Performance of Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” by the Boca Ballet.