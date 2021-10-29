Atlanta news anchor Jovita Moore has died

Atlanta news anchor Jovite Moore has died Oct. 28 at age 53.

As reported by The Atlanta Daily World, Moore died due to an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Moore died seven months after being diagnosed with the aggressive form of brain cancer. She died surrounded by family and co-anchor Justin Farmer.

In April 2021, doctors discovered two tumors in her brain after Moore reported having dizzy spells and fainting.

Moore was then diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer that can affect the spinal cord.

Moore underwent radiation, chemotherapy and surgery in July 2021, but doctors determined that her condition was fatal.

Many have shared their thoughts on Moore’s passing, including former Georgia representative Stacey Abrams.

“Today, we mourn the passing of @jovitamoore, who used her voice and platform to highlight important issues impacting Atlantans for more than 20 years. May God bless her family, loved ones, and @wsbtv colleagues in their time of grief,” says Abrams in a tweet.

Moore was from New York and studied broadcast journalism at Columbia University. She worked at stations in Arkansas and Memphis before working at WSB-TV in 1998.

She reported everything from her experience of getting surgery for fibroids to Barack Obama’s inauguration.