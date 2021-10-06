6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Hawaii

Image courtesy of UPI News

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit the south coast of Hawaii on Oct. 11. As reported by UPI News, the earthquake hit 17 miles southeast of Naalehu, Hawaii at 11:53 a.m.

The earthquake caused “strong shaking” throughout the Hawaiian islands and “very slight damage” to structures and buildings may have occurred.

“The depth, location and recorded seismic waves of the earthquake suggest a source due to bending of the oceanic plate from the weight of the Hawaiian island chain, a common source for earthquakes in this area,” state officials.

The earthquake occurred less than two weeks after the Kilauea volcano began to erupt. The HVO scientist in charge, Ken Hon, states that there was no observable impact on Mauna Loa volcanoes or Kilauea.

“Webcams and other data streams show no impact on the ongoing eruption at Kilauea except for a few minor rockfalls reported within Halemaumau crater. Please be aware that other aftershocks are possible and may be felt,” says Hon.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center states that there is no threat of a tsunami because of the earthquake. The Hawaiian Department of Transportation also states that airports, harbors, bridges and highways had no reported damage.