4 people injured in shooting at Texas high school

4 people were injured in a shooting at Timberview High School in Texas on Oct. 6.

As reported by USA Today, three people were taken to the hospital.

The shooting occurred on the second floor of the high school in Arlington, Texas. Police received a call on the shooting at 9:15 a.m.

The assistant chief of Arlington police, Kevin Kolbye, states that at least two people had gunshot wounds. Kolbye also states that some victims were already in surgery.

Police have identified Timothy George Simpkins as a person of interest in the shooting. According to police, Simpkin got into a fight with another student and drew a weapon.

Simpkin may be driving a silver Dodge Charger. Police are considering the suspect armed and dangerous.

The school was recently given an all-clear after being under lockdown for most of the morning. The school district has been setting up a parent reunion point so students can find their parents.

Arlington police state that they are working alongside the Mansfield Police Department, the Mansfield Independent School District Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. This incident is the latest shooting since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.